Bowling Green - Catherine Webb, age 83, passed away Friday January 1, 2021 at the Kensington Center in Elizabethtown, KY. She was preceded in death by her husbands; Joe Smith and George Webb, sons; Harry Dewayne Smith and William Joseph Smith, sister; Esalene Panter and a brother; Benny Langley.
The Louisville, KY native was the daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison Langley and Hazel Thomas Langley. Catherine was a member of the Southside Baptist Church. In addition, for her love of her family, Catherine loved to cook and bake.
Catherine is survived by her son; John Smith, daughters; Robin Hughes and Mary Bryant; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday January 5, 2020 at the Bowling Green Gardens. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.