Bowling Green - Catholene Gentry age 93 of Bowling Green, went to her eternal home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 16 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was born September 7, 1926 in Allen County to the late Coy and Mattie Lou Swindle Parrish. She is the widow of Junior Adair Gentry, and is also preceded in death by a sister Mary Thacker; brothers, Bill, Todd and Harry Parrish. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living member of Richpond Baptist Church. She retired from Castner-Knott Department Store.
Mrs. Gentry is survived by her daughter Debbie Ford and her husband James. Grandsons. Matthew Cox and Katherine, Bryan and Ryan Cox all of Bowling Green. 3 step grandchildren, Jennifer Ford Wilson (Brian), James Ford Jr, and Julie Ford Flowers (Andy). Several step great grandchildren. Sister-in-law Edith Parrish of Scottsville. Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with a private burial following. A memorial service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodburn Fire Department, 900 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, Woodburn, KY 42170 or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road Bowling Green, KY 42104
