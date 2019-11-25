Bowling Green – Cathy Dye was called home to our Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born September 11, 1952 in Bowling Green, KY.
Cathy was a realtor at Coldwell Banker and was previously a hair dresser for Betty Barrett’s, Castner Knotts and Flynn’s Hair Design. She had many hobbies but was most passionate about singing and playing bass guitar with her band mates in Shake Rattle & Roll and Simply Country. Cathy loved life and spending time with friends and family, especially her son Scott and her beloved fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin & Myrl Dye, brother Lance CPL Larry C. Dye, and husband Donnie Sims. She is survived by her son Scott Grinstead and her four legged baby, Houston. Her two sisters Edwina Cannon, husband Mike, and Paula Maxwell, husband Rick. An Aunt Jonell Alford, husband Dwayne. Niece Natasha Widner, husband Joe. Nephews Brad and Logan Hullett. Great niece Michayla Cannon and great nephew Jasper Widner, along with many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM.