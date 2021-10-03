Bowling Green – Cathy Hagan Meeks, 67 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on September 30, 2021 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Jimmie W. and Okla Smith Hagan and is preceded in death by three brothers, Dale, Billy and Larry Hagan. Cathy had a caring heart and this was displayed many times through her profession as a Case Worker for Community Based Services. She was full of life, a dear friend to many, and never met a stranger. Her smile was often what drew people to her. Cathy’s love for her family was evident in everything that she did. Cathy and Steve were a true team. You rarely saw one without the other. They shared a love of horses and their determination to enjoy life together will leave many memories for her family and friends to enjoy. Cathy attended First Baptist Church of Bowling Green and worked daily to walk closer to her Lord and Savior. Leaving to cherish her fond memories is her husband, Steve Meeks; six children, Michelle Thomas (Bradley), Brad Pruitt, Melissa Spencer (James), Melanie Wilson (Patrick), Laura Thornton (Matt) and Stephanie Ferguson (Matt); 16 grandchildren, Tristan Huff, Corey Thomas (Bailee), Maddie Thomas, Olivia Huff, Paityn Pruitt, Bentley Wilson, Briley Pruitt, Bailey Ferguson, Raegan Ferguson, Travis Thornton, Keegan Pruitt, Harper Ferguson, Eli Thornton, Emilee Dyer, Hayley Spencer and Dawson Spencer; five great grandchildren, Nolen Huff, Landon Huff, Brendan Clubb, Noah Dyer and Preslee Spencer; daughter-in-law, Michelle Pruitt; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 12 noon Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 4-7p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
