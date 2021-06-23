Bowling Green - Cecil Wade "Buck" Beach Jr. age 75 of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday at the Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Buck was born in Bowling Green to the late Cecil Wade Sr. and Juanita Harris Beach. Buck was a retired Bowling Green Police Officer, also Starmark of Florida Distribution Manager. He served in the United States Air Force. Former member of the First General Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, now a member of ILive Church in Scottsville.
Buck is survived by his wife of 53 years, Faye Beach, daughters, Pam Tapke (Steve), Lynn Matthews (Michael) all 3 of Bowling Green, son, Wade Beach (Danyel) of Lakeland, Florida. Grandchildren, Stephanie Phelps (Josh), Elizabeth Mount, Jordan Walters (Devin), John Matthews, Zackary Beach, and Caden Beach. Great grandsons, Parker, Bentlee, Beau, and William. Buck was one of 10 children. Also his cat Snuggles.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 8:00 pm Sunday and after 9:00 am Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral will be at 11:30 am Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.