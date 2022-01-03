...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.Heavy rain from the past few days will cause the rivers to remain
above flood stage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 29.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Monday was 29.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Bowling Green – Cecille Mae Salter Hudson, age 78, passed away Saturday January 1, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Richmond, KY native was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Salter and Myrtle Lee Becknell Salter and wife of 47 years to the late Coy Doran Hudson, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Salter. Cecille was a member of the Richardsville Baptist Church, she was a very devout Christian, a loving Mother, Wife, and friend to many. She was a School Bus Driver for the Warren County School System for 24 years. Cecille is survived by one daughter Colette Wheeler and one son Sammy Hudson, three step-daughters, Cassandra Manning, Amanda Simmons and Candice Barnes, two step-sons, Coy Hudson and Randy Hudson, nine step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren one sister, Anne Salter and one brother, Sam Salter. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday January 5, 2021 and 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Thursday January 6, 2021 with Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Green River Union Cemetery.
