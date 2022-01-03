Bowling Green – Cecille Mae Salter Hudson, age 78, passed away Saturday January 1, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Richmond, KY native was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Salter and Myrtle Lee Becknell Salter and wife of 47 years to the late Coy Doran Hudson, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Salter. Cecille was a member of the Richardsville Baptist Church, she was a very devout Christian, a loving Mother, Wife, and friend to many. She was a School Bus Driver for the Warren County School System for 24 years. Cecille is survived by one daughter Colette Wheeler and one son Sammy Hudson, three step-daughters, Cassandra Manning, Amanda Simmons and Candice Barnes, two step-sons, Coy Hudson and Randy Hudson, nine step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren one sister, Anne Salter and one brother, Sam Salter. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday January 5, 2021 and 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Thursday January 6, 2021 with Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Green River Union Cemetery.