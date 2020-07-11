Bowling Green – Chad A. Smith, 43 of Bowling Green passed peacefully, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Warren County native was retired from the Kentucky State Police, a former Warren County Deputy Sheriff and currently employed for the Simpson County Sheriff. He was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Floyd and Eunice McReynolds and paternal grandparents, Ed Smith and Margaret Smith.
His memories are cherished by his wife, Amy McDaniel Smith; his parents, Eddie and Patty McReynolds Smith; his brother, Chris Smith (Penny); eight nieces and nephews, Skylar Smith, Kaylee Smith, Gavin Smith, Matison Cardwell, Dylan Cardwell, Natalie Hix, Temple and Sailor McDaniel; father and mother-in-law, Phillip and Vivian McDaniel; one sister-in-law, Natalie McDaniel Cardwell; one brother-in-law, Nathan McDaniel (Jamie); one special aunt, Debbie Grimes and one special uncle, Derwin Carrier.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at Living Hope Baptist Church with the memorial service at 4 p.m. Arrangements in the care of Hardy & Son Funeral Home.
As Chad had a strong devotion and love of helping children the family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Trooper Island, P O Box 473, Albany, KY 42602 in his memory.
