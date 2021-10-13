Bowling Green - Chad Dion Hamm, age 54, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY. The Bowling Green, KY native was the son of the late Gwen "Burns" Howard and Gerald Allen Hamm. Chad loved helping people, enjoyed gardening, reading books and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Louisville Cardinals fan.
Chad is survived by his wife Kyong Nan Hamm, daughter Melissa Green, sister Kristy Mayes, brothers Ritchie Hamm and Kevin Hamm, grandchildren, Carter Hamm and Bella Green, several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 15, in Bowling Green Gardens. Arrangement have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.