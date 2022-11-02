Scottsville - Chanda Renee Whitlow Sutton, age 48, died at her home in Scottsville on October 27, 2022.
She was born on February 28, 1974 and was a member of the Scottsville Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death is her mother, DeLois Whitlow-Henderson, Step-Father, Albert Henderson, Grandparents, Joseph Whitlow and Anna Ferguson-Whitlow, Aunt, JoAnn Huffman and Uncle Jerry Whitlow.
She is survived by her children Gracie and Xzavier Whitlow, aunts; Diane Whitlow Lewis, Bowling Green, KY and Alma Dickerson, Evansville, IN, uncle Donnie Whitlow, Bowling Green, KY and many relatives and friends. Her memories will be cherished.
Visitation will be Saturday November 5, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Scottsville Baptist Church.
A Memorial Service will be Saturday November 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Scottsville Baptist Church with burial in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
