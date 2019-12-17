Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... ELKHORN CREEK NEAR PEAKS MILL KENTUCKY RIVER AT LOCKPORT LOCK ROLLING FORK RIVER NEAR BOSTON DRAKES CREEK NEAR ALVATON GREEN RIVER AT MUNFORDVILLE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY GREEN RIVER AT ROCHESTER AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...CARROLL... FRANKLIN...HARDIN...HART...HENRY...MUHLENBERG...NELSON...OHIO... OWEN...WARREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * AT 9:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 31.7 FEET BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 32.0 FEET...LOW SPOTS ON NORTH AND SOUTH CHURCH STREETS IN WOODBURY FLOOD. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 31.6 FEET ON MAR 2 2011. &&