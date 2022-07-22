Bowling Green - Charlene Martina Ford may not have been the tallest member of the family, but she had the biggest heart. Known as Mamaw to her 3 granddaughters, Tiffany Michelle Ford (Mark), Laura Elizabeth White (Craig), and April Ford Humble (Brian), and all the kids at Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ, she loved to be surrounded by friends and family. Each Thanksgiving, the family all convened at the farm and asked her to make their favorite dishes – turkey, squash casserole, sweet potato soufflé, pumpkin pie, and chocolate pie. It was not just holidays – the family frequently gathered around the table or the kitchen counter and enjoyed her country ham, biscuits and gravy, chicken and dumplings, strawberry pie, and more. She was always a night owl and could be found cooking or hanging laundry on the clothesline well after midnight.
Charlene loved to work in her garden and always had a beautiful crop of cucumbers, tomatoes, beans, peas, broccoli, and more. Every summer, she picked grapes, strawberries, and peaches from the farm to make homemade ice cream and jelly. She loved animals of all sorts and fed every stray cat, squirrel, and bird she could find, even when she moved into assisted living. Every sunny window was full of plants that she would grow and then give to her granddaughters so that she could grow more.
She was born in 1934 in Bethpage, TN and lived at Potter Children's Home from the age of 8 until she met her true love, Johnie Ford in 1951. They had a son, John Michael (1952-2022), and spent 67 years together until Johnie lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease in 2019. Charlene loved children and enjoyed time with her great-grandchildren Briley Marie White, Avery Cadence White, Arbor David Humble, Waylon Johnie Humble, and Wilder Matthew Humble. On July 21, 2022, just days before her 88th birthday, she passed away with her granddaughters by her side.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 24 at 12:00 at JC Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel at 832 Broadway Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00 at the same location. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ Cemetery.
