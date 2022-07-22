Bowling Green - Charlene Martina Ford may not have been the tallest member of the family, but she had the biggest heart. Known as Mamaw to her 3 granddaughters, Tiffany Michelle Ford (Mark), Laura Elizabeth White (Craig), and April Ford Humble (Brian), and all the kids at Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ, she loved to be surrounded by friends and family. Each Thanksgiving, the family all convened at the farm and asked her to make their favorite dishes – turkey, squash casserole, sweet potato soufflé, pumpkin pie, and chocolate pie. It was not just holidays – the family frequently gathered around the table or the kitchen counter and enjoyed her country ham, biscuits and gravy, chicken and dumplings, strawberry pie, and more. She was always a night owl and could be found cooking or hanging laundry on the clothesline well after midnight.