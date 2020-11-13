Bowling Green – Charlene R. Linker, 95, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Windsor Gardens of Bardstown Assisted Living in Bardstown, KY. The Bowling Green native was a daughter to the late Blanche Roddy Harris and Buren Harris. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James Linker and her brother, Roger Harris.
Mrs. Linker was a member of Glendale Baptist Church and worked as the Daycare Director at the church.
She is survived by her son, Bro. Joe Adams (Saundra); a daughter, Jean Linker Barnes; three sisters, Faye Hamilton, Martha Vaught, and Rachel Pearson (Neale); four grandchildren, Alesha Seay (John), Paul Adams (Amye), Andrea Forester (Mark), and Allison Wolfe (Drew); twelve great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.