Big Reedy - Charles A. Alexander, age 82, of the Big Reedy community of Kentucky, departed this life at his residence with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The Edmonson County native was born on August 12, 1939, to the late James Cecil and Helen Warnell Alexander. He was married to his loving wife of fifty-six years, Joretta Woosley Alexander, who survives.
Charles retired from the Edmonson County School system as an educator and influential coach. He will be remembered for being a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, a gifted athlete, an avid fox hunter, a hard-working farmer, and a caring teacher and coach. His list of accomplishments are long and include him being inducted into the Edmonson County Athletic Hall of Fame. However, his greatest achievement was working out his soul's salvation as a young boy, at the altar at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, where he remained a devoted member until his passing.
Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory – four children, Brian Alexander (Lori) of Big Reedy, Jason Alexander (Bridgett) of Big Reedy, Kevin Alexander (Nadina) of Big Reedy, and Sarah Horn (RB) of Brownsville; eight grandchildren, Jared Alexander, Will Alexander, Mackenzie Miller (Nathan), Madison Wingfield (Jake), Alex-Shae Horn, Gavin Alexander, Nolan Alexander and Canon Alexander; two step-grandchildren, Blake Skaggs and Emma-Claire Skaggs, two great-grandchildren, Rowan Jayne Miller and Annie Jo Wingfield; two siblings, Jean Davis of Sunny Point and Victor Alexander (Joyce) of Brownsville, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, McKelvy and Frieda Woosley; six brothers, Earl Alexander, James Cecil Alexander, Jr., Haskell Alexander, Bro. Johnnie J. Alexander, Billy W. Alexander and Bethel Alexander and nine sisters, Thelma Luttrell, Hazel Luttrell, Rosa Geneva Alexander, Virginia Mae Alexander, Ethel Alexander, Peggy Whittinghill, Patty Sue Alexander, Jessie Edna Prunty and Mary Lou Meredith.
The visitation will be 4 - 7 PM, Friday, February 4, 10 AM - 7 PM, Saturday, February 5 and 10 AM - 1:30 PM, Sunday, February 6 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2 PM, Sunday, February 6 at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church with burial to follow in Alexander Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to one of the following: Charles A. Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Bank of Edmonson County, P.O. Box 99, Brownsville, KY 42210; Alexander Cemetery Fund, c/o Victor Alexander, 394 Lock Road, Brownsville, KY 42210 or Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave STE B, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.