Cumming, GA - Charles Alan Cole, 84, of Suwanee, GA, passed away on August 31, 2021. Born August 6, 1937 to George Franklin Cole II and Gladys Harmon Cole in Bowling Green, KY, he was a 1955 graduate of Bowling Green High School and a 1959 graduate of Bowling Green Business University. He was a dedicated employee of the F.W. Woolworth Co., retiring in 1994.