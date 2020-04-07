Nashville, Tennessee - Charles B. Davenport, 93, of Nashville, Tennessee and formerly of Bowling Green passed away April 4, 2020 at his residence.
Charles was the son of the late William J. and Lida Bailey Davenport Forbes of Bowling Green and the grandson of the late Charles G. Davenport and Ora Stephens Davenport and Dr. John F. Bailey and Laura Stubblefield Bailey, all of Warren County, Kentucky.
Mr. Davenport attended the Stephen Chapel School on Barren River Road for the first five years of school and then The McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and is a graduate of The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. During World War II, he served in the U.S Navy as a gunners mate.
He spent most of his career operating a manufacturers' sales agency, traveling to many states in the southeast. In retirement, Mr. Davenport enjoyed golf, hunting and bridge, as a member of the Vanderbilt Bridge Club in Nashville. He was a member of The Church of the Advent in Nashville and was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Bowling Green.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife Mary J. Davenport of Nashville; stepdaughter, Janet Heyward and husband Steve; grandchildren, Stephen and Kathryn of Charleston, South Carolina; nephew, William J. Davenport; niece, Frances Parkerson and their families of Virginia Beach, Virginia; nephew, Chris Mauldin and wife Suzanne and son of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nephew, Stephen Mauldin and wife Cindy of Portland, Oregon; niece, Mimzie Camp and her family of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was predeceased by his nephew Davis Mauldin of Sewanee, TN.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A private graveside service will be held in his family plot at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
