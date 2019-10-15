Bowling Green - Charles "Bro. Chuck" Wilson Casteel, 85 of Bowling Green went to be with the Lord October 12, 2019 at the Medical Center. The Franklin, Ky native was born on September 7, 1934 to the late William Casteel and Verdie Carter Casteel. He was in the US Army and worked at FMC Weye Hauser and Auburn Hosiery Mill
Bro. Chuck was born again in June 1969 and everyone he came in contact with was given a gospel tract and asked if they knew Jesus Christ as their personal savior. He was a founding pastor of Romans Road Baptist Church. His passion was the bus ministry of the church and later in life visiting the hospitals, nursing home and shut-ins.
Charles "Bro. Chuck" Casteel is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Yates Casteel who he married on June 6, 1959. Also surviving are his children: Billy Joe (Peggy), Chuck (Dena) Casteel, Jeff Casteel and Betty (Roger) Pennington; 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a brother, Truman Casteel. He was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Casteel and his sisters: Thelma Hunter and Ruby Austin.
The funeral service for Charles "Bro. Chuck" Casteel will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 am in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 16 from 3 pm - 8 pm and again on Thursday from 9 am until time of the funeral.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.