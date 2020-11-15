Halfway, KY - Charles "C.B." White, age 83, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
The Warren County, Kentucky native was born Saturday, February 20th, 1937 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Edgar and Lucy (Bryant) White. Charlie worked most of his career at Brown's Dairy and at Houchens Industries. He was the President of the Green Briar Wagon Club, a faithful member of Greenhill United Methodist Church and was known best for his love and passion for his beloved mules. He participated in wagon-rides in several states all over the country including the Trail of Tears, and he judged various Mule Shows at state fairs throughout many states.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica White; half-sister, Katherine McGonical; and a half-brother, William White.
His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 63 years, Mrs. Alicia "Joan" (Howell) White; sons, Mike White (Tonya) and Howell White (Penny) all of Bowling Green; granddaughters, Jennifer Leptinsky (Chris), Courtland Sanders (Derrick), Haylee White, and Hope White; great-grandchildren, Charlie Howard Leptinsky, Abbi Leptinsky, Ellys Sanders, Briggs Sanders and Asher Sanders; a brother, Jimmy White (Barbara); several nieces and nephews also survive.
Mr. White's funeral service will be conducted Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with Bro. Tim Harris officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Charles' memory to Greenhill United Methodist Church and/or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.