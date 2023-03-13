Charles “Charley” William Owens, 95, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The Warren County native was born on August 27, 1927, to the late Vernon William Owens and Nobie Mae Owens and was preceded in death by his sisters, Lillian Miller and Mary Lou Clark; brothers Carson Owens, Elvin Owens, and Herman Owens; and his step daughter, Kandie Shirley.
Mr. Owens was a member of Plano Chapel Holiness Church and had retired from Holley Carburetor after over 40 years of service and also worked for the Courier Journal for many years. Charley was a baseball fan and an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. He coached many teams. When the Hot Rods came to town, he was ecstatic and went to many games. He loved his family and all children, children clung to him like a magnet. He was known as the “Candy Man”.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Owens; four children, Sidney Owens (Sandy), Carrie Smith (Dorian Lee), Terry “Toad” Owens and Steve Woods (Nikki Constant); six grandchildren, Cody Owens, (Katie), Jeff Coulter, Quenton Smith, Mackenzie Lewis (Stevon), Andy Woods (Amanda) and Amanda Chapman (Nick); nine great grandchildren, Lucas, Hudson, Pearl, Stevon III, Kaden, Meleah, Madison, Makenzie and Silas.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 12:00 pm, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home and again from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus Health of Barren River.
