Charles “Charley” William Owens, 95, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The Warren County native was born on August 27, 1927, to the late Vernon William Owens and Nobie Mae Owens and was preceded in death by his sisters, Lillian Miller and Mary Lou Clark; brothers Carson Owens, Elvin Owens, and Herman Owens; and his step daughter, Kandie Shirley.