BOWLING GREEN – Charles Coleman Capito, 71 of Bowling Green peacefully entered into his eternal home on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at his residence after a courageous nearly four decade battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Charlie was a son of the late John E. and Betty Asbury Capito and is preceded in death by his brother, Lt. Col. John W. Capito. He was a Technical Advisor at Camping World for 19 years, Charlie also served as an Elder and Deacon for the Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green where he was a faithful member for over 35 years. Charlie loved sports, was a little league coach, and a devoted Cincinnati Reds fan. In his free time, he loved being with family and friends, sharing stories, lots of laughs, and lots and lots of games of Skip Bo. However, his most cherished role and pastime was simply being “Pop” to his precious grandchildren Everett and Addie Beth.