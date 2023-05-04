BOWLING GREEN – Charles Coleman Capito, 71 of Bowling Green peacefully entered into his eternal home on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at his residence after a courageous nearly four decade battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Charlie was a son of the late John E. and Betty Asbury Capito and is preceded in death by his brother, Lt. Col. John W. Capito. He was a Technical Advisor at Camping World for 19 years, Charlie also served as an Elder and Deacon for the Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green where he was a faithful member for over 35 years. Charlie loved sports, was a little league coach, and a devoted Cincinnati Reds fan. In his free time, he loved being with family and friends, sharing stories, lots of laughs, and lots and lots of games of Skip Bo. However, his most cherished role and pastime was simply being “Pop” to his precious grandchildren Everett and Addie Beth.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife of 38 years Georgeanna Capito; his loving daughter, Sarah Shepherd (Matthew “Shep”); his pride and joy John Everett and Adelaide Elizabeth Shepherd; several nieces and nephews; several brothers and sisters-in-law and a special family member and caregiver Frederica Kernohan as known by Charlie with love as “Nurse Ratched” and a host of friends. Funeral service will be 12 noon Tuesday at the Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday and 10a.m.- 12 noon on Tuesday at the church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104; Muscular Dystrophy Association National Office, 161 North Clark Ste 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 or The Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green, 1003 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101
