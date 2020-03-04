Bowling Green - Charles David Suttle, Sr., 78, passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born in Batavia, Ohio to the late Richard Earl and Mildred Louise Suttle on October 6, 1941. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Jean Suttle Owen.
He retired from Beech Bend in maintenance, and also helped build the KY Rambler rollercoaster at the park. Survivors include; sons, William Earl Suttle, Charles David Suttle, Jr., and James David Suttle; daughters, LaJauna Suttle Bell (Kenny), Amanda Michelle Suttle Grimes (Darrell), and Shelbi Ann Suttle Howard (Matthew); 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his first wife, Mary Lou Burch Suttle Russell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangments.
