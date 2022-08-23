Glasgow - Charles Douglas Smith, age 72, of Smiths Grove, KY, passed away Sunday, August 21st, at 2:45 pm at his home after a 41-day sudden illness of pancreatic cancer.
Charles was born February 6, 1950, to the late Frank Thomas Smith and the late Alma Reed Hunt Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William "Bubber" Smith and baby brother, Gary Smith; grandchild, Sam; brother-in-law, Jack Clark; nephew, Thomas R. Scott; niece, Tammy Wheeler.
Charles is survived by his wife, Pam L. Lowe Smith; two children, James Douglas Smith (Becky) of Hopkinsville and Dawn Harbison (Joey) of Smiths Grove; five grandchildren, Alyssa Smith, Nicholas Smith, Abigail Harbison, Maddie Harbison, Noah Harbison; sisters, Emma J. Clark, Sharon Belcher, Mary J. Harris, Anna Smith; four nephews and two nieces; father and mother-in-law, James "Jr" Lowe and Marie Lowe; his very special travel companion, friend, and very best buddy, dog "Skip"; cats, Milo, Teddy, Blackie and Mystic.
Charles was a member of Shiloh General Baptist Church and former pastor of Boiling Springs Baptist Church. Charles worked at GM Corvette plant for 27 years, having retired in 2008. He also worked at FMC and Chrysler Air Temp. He was loved by coworkers and could be counted on for a job well done. He graduated from Park City High School in 1968.
Charles was a quiet man, unless he was in the pulpit preaching God's Word. He dearly loved his family, which includes his church family. His favorite times were when he was surrounded by those he loved. Caring for his family, making sure they had what they needed. Ready at any time to help, he was just a phone call away. He was the husband, father, grandpa, friend, that showed his strong love and devotion. His quick wit comments were so much a part of him and will be missed so much. He tolerated traveling because his wife loved it and made the trips the best with many memories. Charles was happy with a simple life, from watching westerns, to helping friends, family, to tinkering in his garage, to hours studying the Bible. He loved Jesus and displayed a steady and strong spirit. His devoted love, funny wit, and dependability will be missed. But we hope to carry on his legacy until we meet again. See you later Grandpa.
The funeral service will the held at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 26th, at Shiloh Baptist Church, with burial in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday, at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and 10 AM Friday, until time for services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Barren River Animal Welfare Association BRAWA. 175 Trojan Trail, Glasgow, KY 42141
