Bowling Green - Charles Earl Byrns Jr., age 70 of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born to the late Charles E. Byrns Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Logan Byrns. He was married to the late Brenda Cline Byrns. He retired from Holley Carb. as a Foreman. Charles served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Charles is survived by his children; Tammy Hurt (Michael), Charles E. Byrns III (Ashley), and Julie Holloway (Robert) all of Bowling Green. Brothers and sisters, John Byrns (Carol) of Russellville, Mike Byrns (Joyce) of Bowling Green, Melissa Sadler (Dickie) of Alvaton, Revina Owens (Dale) of Franklin, and Frank Byrns of Bowling Green. 13 grandchildren, Jessica, Cassie, Tiffaney, Melanie, Stephanie, Charles IV, Robert, David, Keeley, Tabitha, Brittany, Summer and Christian. 11 great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday and after 9:00 am till service time at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens, with Military Honors.
