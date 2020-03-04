Railton - Charles Eatmon, Sr., 66, died in Bowling Green, March 2, 2020. Patton Funeral Home, Park City Chapel
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Most Popular
Articles
- BG real estate attorney admits guilt in money laundering scheme
- Logan's Roadhouse closes Bowling Green location
- BG man arrested, suspected of selling meth
- Warren County grand jury returns indictments
- BG man admits guilt in 2017 slaying of housemate
- Jerry Rector
- BG real estate attorney faces money laundering charge
- Alvaton residents clean up after tornado damages homes
- Young manager provides inspiration for Lady Cougars
- Ski Daddy's eatery opening near Porter Pike
Commented