Bowling Green - Charles Edward Anderson, age 69, died on May 11th, 2022 at his home in Bowling Green, KY. He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Cheryl (Depperman) Anderson; his daughters, Laura (Anderson) Shonk (Scott) of Bowling Green, and Leigh (Anderson) Peter (Mike) of Geist, IN; also survived by granddaughters Lynleigh and Hayden Shonk; and his siblings Elaine Azerolo, Jane Busch (Lowell), Bill Anderson (Ann), and Donna Oglesby.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Drue and Edna Anderson of Owensville, Missouri.
He was a member of Richpond Baptist Church for more than 40 years. Charles was born on January 24th, 1953 in Rolla, MO. He received degrees from the University of Missouri, Texas A&M University and the University of Kentucky. He married his teenage sweetheart, Cheryl, in 1977 before moving to Bowling Green for his first job at Western Kentucky University in 1978. Charles was as devoted to his wife and children as he was to his love of horses. He dedicated his career to the Animal Science Program at WKU and coached hundreds of students on the Equestrian Teams during his 38 year tenure. He retired in 2016 after the completion of his dream project of a state of the art equestrian training facility at the WKU farm.
"Dr. A" is remembered by his students as someone who could change lives by how much he believed in you and made you believe in yourself. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and held close friendships for decades through those favorite hobbies. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 16, 2022 from 3 to 6 pm with the funeral service beginning at 6 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to WKU Horseman's Association, 3780 Porter Pike, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
