BOWLING GREEN – Charles Edward “Ed” Gibson, age 74, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his residence in Bowling Green. He was born April 5, 1948 in Tampa, Florida to the late Charles Eugene Gibson and Hester (Turner) Gibson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Teate and his father-in-law, Ernest W. Young.
He was retired Journeyman Electrician for T.V.A. He was a retired member of IBEW Local #429 in Nashville, TN. He was of the Baptist faith, and was a member of Hillvue Heights Church. He was a loving son, husband, brother, father and friend that will be missed by all who knew him.
His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Young Gibson; his sons, Chuck Gibson (Kara) and Brian Gibson (Emily); his beloved granddaughters, Georgia and Charlie Gibson; sister, Kathy Raymer (the late David Raymer); sister-in-law, Lisa Young; brother-in-law, Mike Young (Angela); nephew, Ben Raymer; and nieces, Sarah Wolfe (Brandon), Meagan Young, and Sloan Young
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the funeral from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Bowling Green/ Warren County Humane Society.
