OWENSBORO – Charles Edward “Eddie” Wells Jr., age 62, of Owensboro departed this life on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on April 7, 1961 to the late Charles Edward Wells Sr. and Shirley Woosley Wells.
He was married to his best friend and soul mate, Lisa Crabtree Wells, who survives.
Eddie retired from the National Park Service after dedicating 34 years of service. During that time, he served over 20 years as a law enforcement ranger, and over a decade as a volunteer coordinator for the Science and Resource Management Division at Mammoth Cave National Park.
He was a member of Hillvue Heights Church, a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, as well as an alumnus of Pi Kappa Alpha at Western Kentucky University. Eddie was a recipient of the distinguished Harry Yount National Park Ranger Award.
He was a music enthusiast, amazing cook, an avid reader, and competitively watched Jeopardy every afternoon from the comforts of his recliner. He loved the Lord, was a devoted Christian and enjoyed studying the Bible. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of being PopPop to his grandbabies, who he adored.
Besides his wife, Lisa, he leaves to honor his memory – his son, Chaz Wells (fiancee’, Amber Flowers) of Nobob; his grandchild, Aurora Wells; three step-children, Riley Norris (Shawn), Harrison Spain and Marlee Spain; four step-grandchildren, Lorna Konkle, Tristan Flowers, Bronson Norris and Gunnar Norris; his sister, Christi Russo (Dennis) of Anderson, SC; niece, Marjori Russo; in-laws, Phill and Paula Crabtree, along with several cousins and dear friends.
The visitation will be in 2-7 PM, Thursday, July 27 and 9-11 AM, Friday, July 28 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 AM, Friday, July 28 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with burial to follow in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery, Owensboro, KY.
Memorial contributions can be made to: American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel.
