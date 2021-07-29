Bowling Green - Charles Edward LaMastus, age 74, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Bowling Green native was born March 6, 1947 to the late George LaMastus and Louise LaMastus. He was a proud Army Vietnam Veteran, loved to fish, play golf and woodworking.
His memories will be cherished by his fiancee, Sue Thurman; children, James LaMastus (Jessica), Dana LaMastus, Jessica Ebel, and Kevin Thompson; a sister, Dorothy French (Buster); grandchildren, niece, Debbie Coles (Jeff); and nephew, Randy French.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 1 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and resume Monday, August 2 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Mr. LaMastus' funeral service will be held Monday, August 2 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and/or the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.