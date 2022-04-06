Bowling Green - Charles Edward Thessen, Jr., age 94, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away peacefully at Hospice of Southern Kentucky Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The Bowling Green native was born July 12, 1927 to the late Charles Edward Thessen, Sr. and Velma (Pardue) Thessen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Ferguson.
Charles graduated from College High in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Upon graduating, he served his country in the United States Navy and was stationed in Guam. After his military service, he graduated from Western Kentucky University and began working in 1957 for The Kendall Company in Franklin, Kentucky. He retired from Kendall after thirty-seven years.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Betty Jo (Hunt) Thessen; his son, Perry Thessen (Meredith); daughters, Carolyn Thessen, Paula Littleton (Scott), and Laura Brown (Thomas); six grandchildren, Eric Littleton, Cara Murley (Joe), Zachary Littleton (Emma), Andie Brown, Rex Brown, and Eli Brown; two great-grandchildren, Lyla Murley and Raylee Murley; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, April 8 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home. A very special thanks to Linda Cherry for the past three years of special care that she provided to Charles and his family. Another thanks to Linda Junkins, who recently joined Charles' caregiving team.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Charles' memory to The American Cancer Society, Hospice of Southern Kentucky and Wounded Warrior Project.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.