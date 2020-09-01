Bowling Green - Charles F. Shirley, age 81, passed away Monday, August 31st, 2020 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. He was born February 9th, 1939 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky to the late Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Grace (Martin) Shirley. Charles retired from General Motors as a Supervisor in 2005. He was a member of White Stone Quarry Baptist Church. He was an avid amateur cartoon artist who loved drawing for his family, especially cards to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved travelling to the islands and enjoyed spending time with his family on the water. He enjoyed working in the yard and was especially proud of his roses. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother, James Baskett and his beloved Yorkie-Poo, Oprah. His survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Mrs. Quenitta (Eston) Shirley; a son, Charles "Chris" Shirley (Carrie) of Bowling Green; daughters, Debbie Gelineau (Michael) of Bartlett, TN, and Laura Susan Shirley (Gregg Vrba) of Oak Ridge, TN. He was known most importantly as D-Dad by his grandchildren, Zachary Morrison (Kristin), Charles "Tyler" Morrison (Sarah), Johnathon Schmidt (Stephanie), Laura Brooke Liccione (Robert) and Amber Shirley; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Holden, Hampton, and Hayden Morrison; Cooper Charles and Rowan Morrison; Raygen Schmidt and Liam Key. Visitation will be Friday, September 4th, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday, August 5th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 5th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made in Charles' memory to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and/or The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS