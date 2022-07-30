Morgantown - What started on July 18, 2022 out as a typical day for the Tates quickly took a turn after Fred got to his Morgantown Mission Board Meeting. Around 5:30 pm Fred was about to call the meeting to order but instead unknown to the board Fred was having a heart attack. First responder, Luke Mooneyhan was able to revive Fred to get him ready for transport to the Medical Center ER. This was just the beginning of a 10 day journey in the CCU. On the 10th day it was decided by me (Phyllis) that Fred had suffered enough! He passed peacefully at 10:26pm that night on July 27, 2022.