Scottsville - Charles Gary Horne, 73 of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 while fishing on Barren River Lake in Allen County, KY.
He was born March 27, 1946 in Allen County, KY to the late Charles Welch Horne and Ina Ree Shockley Horne. He married Kathy Krabbenhoft Horne June 1994 in Las Vegas, NV. He was a retired factory worker and former Allen County Magistrate of District 3. He was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and attended Abounding Grace Ministries.
In addition to his wife Kathy Krabbenhoft Horne of Scottsville, KY he is survived by three daughters; Angel Horne of Portland, TN, Christel Cooper (Brent) of Scottsville, KY, and Nicole Meguiar (Ethan) of Auburn, KY. Two sons; Geoff Rather (Misty) of Bowling Green, KY and Robbie Rather (Sara) of Bowling Green, KY. Two brothers Danny Horne (Bobbie) of Lafayette, TN and Roger Horne of Scottsville, KY. Eight grandchildren; Adam Cooper, Braxton Meguiar, Nick Cooper, Abby Rather, Amelia Rather, Sage Meguiar, Kaitlyn Rather and Spencer Rather also survive.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.