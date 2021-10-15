Bowling Green - Charles Howard Wilson, 80 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Hospice House.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Carson and Edith Cowles Wilson and is preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard and James Wilson; one niece and one nephew. He was a graduate of Bristow High School. Charles was a member of Mt Pleasant Church of Christ. He was a retired employee of Holley Automotive and was a farmer. Charles served in the KY National Guard.
His survivors included his sister, Jessie Wilson; two nieces, Jamie Dillard (Tracy) and Mollie Mellencamp (Nathan); two nephews, Leonard Wilson, Jr. (Chammas) and Richard Wilson (Joanna); several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law: Jean Wilson and Glenna Wilson; a special thanks to his caregivers, Joyce Smith, Louis Ward and Kellie; also to Dr. Michael Collins and Rainbow Home Health.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, October 18 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.