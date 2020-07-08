Russellville - Charles H Mathis M.D.
Dr. Mathis, a longtime primary care physician died Tuesday at Vanderbilt Medical Center (7/7/2020). He was 89 years old.
He was born in Jackson County Tennessee. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Jane Hampton and four children- Charles Hull Mathis Jr (Melissa) Germantown TN, Stephen Nelson Mathis, Russellville KY, Mary Lynn Mathis J.D., Knoxville TN and Dr. Marjorie Jane (Janie) Mathis, Salt Lake City UT, and his granddaughter Totty Elizabeth Mathis. Preceding him in death were his parents Marjorie Mabry and Cordell Hull Mathis, a brother Dr Mabry D. Mathis, and a sister Helen Forkum.
Dr. Mathis graduated from Gainesboro High School, University of New Mexico, Tennessee Tech then joined the United States Air Force as a pilot in the Korean War effort. After the war he graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine Memphis. He completed his Family practice internship/residency at Nashville General Hospital, the VA Medical Center in Nashville and Vanderbilt Medical Center. He has had a Family Practice in Russellville from April 1961 to the present time working with Logan Memorial Hospital as an attending physician.
His professional affiliations were the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Kentucky Medical Association and the American Medical Association. He has served as Medical Chief of Staff and on the Logan Memorial Hospital governing board for many years. He belonged to the Alpha Beta Phi Chi (social) and Alpha Omega Alpha (honorary). He is a long time member of the United Methodist Temple. He dedicated his life to his family, friends and his patients – who served more as an extended family to him.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 7/11/2020 at the Methodist Temple. Visitation begins at 9AM and the funeral service at 11AM. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests no flowers and requests any donations to the Methodist Temple or a charity of your choice. Envelopes will be available. Please wear masks to the services.
