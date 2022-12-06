Bowling Green – Charles Lawrence Adams, 88, of Bowling Green passed away December 3, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
The Graves County, Kentucky native was born February 18, 1934 to the late Cecil and Clara Yahr Adams. He was also preceded in death by siblings, William G. Adams of Fulton, Kentucky, Cecil Adams of Bowling Green, and Bernice Bennett of Taylor, MI.
The United States Army veteran was later employed as a Survey Statistician at the U.S. Census Bureau in the Department of Commerce. He attended Bethany Baptist Church. Charles loved nature and the outdoors. He was an avid reader who enjoyed reading multiple newspapers daily. He loved his family and attending grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Carol Weldon Adams; son, Charles W. ‘Chuck’ Adams (Elizabeth) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Preston Adams and Anne Shelby Adams; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the American Heart Association or The Salvation Army.
