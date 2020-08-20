Bowling Green, Kentucky - Charles Leonard Lewis, 76, of Bowling Green passed away on August 19, 2020. He was born to the late James Hilary Lewis and Lottie (Basham) Lewis on July 5, 1944 in Warren County. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
