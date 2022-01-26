Smiths Grove - Leroy Doyle, 81 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Hospice House.
The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Carl Spinks and Hallie Mae Doyle Wells. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Carol Doyle; three brothers, Larry, Joe and Dale Wells; one sister, Gail Poteet. He was a member of Oakland Christian Church and a mechanic.
His survivors include two sons, Dennis Doyle (Laura) and Eric Fuqua (Krystal); two grandchildren, Shannon Doyle (Amber) and Jenny Doyle Wilson; five great grandchildren, Gauge Doyle, Trent Doyle, Blane Murray, Lydia Wilson and Reece Wilson; four sisters, Brenda Wells, Zetti Parker, Bonnie Watford (Vic) and Brenda Gilbert.
Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205
