Park City - Charles M. "Charlie" Hogan, age 87, of Park City, departed this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his residence. The Barren County native was born on January 23, 1932.
Charlie was the first son of Charles Bryant and Janie Francis Robertson Hogan. He was married to Joyce Margaret Arterburn for forty-nine and a half years before her death from cancer in 2005. Charlie was a retired twenty-year military veteran of the United States Air Force and received an Air Force Commendation for his service in Vietnam. He was a fifty-year member of the Masonic Order, Master Mason Degree, International Union of Operating Engineers for forty-four years, Mammoth Cave National Park Association Board of Directors, Edmonson County Industrial Authority Board of Directors, Barren River Area Development District (BRADD), Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and a member of Park City United Methodist Church. He was proud of his accomplishments of raising funds, planning and project management for Park City Veteran Memorial Wall. He was also instrumental in preparing grants and designing route names and granite signage for Park City Bicycle Walking Path. As a tribute to him, he was honored with the Barren County Patriot Award in 2004.
He leaves to honor his memory: four children, Sherry Poff (Brent) of Apex, NC, Pamela Hogan, Jeff Hogan (Cheryl) and John L. Hogan all of Park City; three grandchildren, John Reed (Laura Leigh), Chad Hogan (Meghan) and Katie Poff; five great-grandchildren, Eli Hodge, Kendyl Willis, Addisen Reed, Benjamin Hogan and Cooper Reed and one sister, Maxine Brooks (Rondal) of Park City.
The visitation will be from 4 - 8 PM, Friday, July 26 at Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel with a masonic service at 7 PM. The graveside service with military honors will be at 11 AM, Tuesday, July 30 at Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Park City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 206, Park City, KY 42160 or Park City Veterans Memorial , P.O. Box 304, Park City, KY 42160.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel.