Bowling Green - Charles Owen Crawford age 51 of Bowling Green, died at the Medical Center @ Bowling Green, Monday morning, October 12, 2020. Owen was born in Springfield, Tennessee to the late Charles Edward and Nola Maxine Austin Crawford. Owen is also preceded in death by his brother Tracey Crawford. Owen owned and operated Owen's Lawn Care Service. He was known for his friendly smile and his helpful heart. Sisters, Denise Crawford and DeAnn Crawford Joiner, adopted brother David Smith (Angie) ,his special niece, Allison Joiner and his companion Amy Clark all of Bowling Green. Cremation was chosen. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.