Bowling Green – Charles Paddie, age 85, passed away July 8, 2022 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his daughter, Martha Paddie Martinez and his grandchildren, Charles Martinez and Selena Martinez. He preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Paddie and his twelve older siblings. Charles was born on January 31, 1937 in Converse, Louisiana, to parents Selena Santos Paddie and Steve Paddie. He graduated from Noble High School, from there he worked for many pipeline companies as a superintendent on many projects that sent him world wide. He was a good friend, family man and a loving father and grandfather. Charles loved the outdoors and getting his hands dirty, the avid outdoors man. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and ending the day with a good meal surrounded by loved ones. Family and friends will always remember him as a great story teller, with a vibrant personality, most importantly a friend. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Stan Puryear will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10am-1pm with burial to follow the funeral service in Bowling Green Gardens. A reception will be held at his home, after burial, and all are welcome to celebrate Charles’ life.
