Bowling Green - Charles Patterson was born February 4, 1942, in Elizabethtown, KY, to his parents Allie Burton and Allene Johnson Patterson. He married his lifelong love, Virginia Knight, in Bowling Green, KY. They were married for 57 years. He served in the National Guard. He was retired from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. He was an avid fisherman and a member of Faith United Methodist Church.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sister and brother-in-law, Charles and Betsy Mattingly.
Charles is survived by his three sons, Craig (Cecelia) Patterson of Bowling Green, KY; Chris (Dana) Patterson of Franklin, KY; and Corey (Chasity) Patterson of Burkesville, KY.
Charles is further survived by six grandchildren: Alex, Cierra, Chase, Cameron, Ben, and Caitlyn; Step-grandson, David Fiscus and his children plus several nieces and nephews.
A private service and burial will be taking place on Tuesday, December 29th, 2020. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in memoriam to Faith United Methodist Church, 600 Veterans Memorial Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42101.