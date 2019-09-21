Franklin, KY - Mr. Charles R. "Charlie" Dillard, age 83 of Franklin, KY, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12:41 pm at the St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home where services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, September 23, 2019 with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, KY.
Charlie was born February 2, 1936 in Warren Co., KY to the late Aubrey Dillard and the late Maude Lucas Dillard.
He is survived by 2 daughters Cindy Phillips (Randy) of Franklin, KY and Jill Cheatham (Lowell) of Louisville, KY, 4 grandchildren Stephen and Scott Cheatham, Dustin and Danielle Phillips, 5 great grandchildren - Lucas, Cash, Sloane, Gray and Rhett.
Charlie was a member of the Franklin Church of Christ, Franklin-Simpson Bass Club, Quarterback Club, lifetime member of the B.A.S.S., former member of the Simpson, County Rod and Gun Club, American Trap Shooters Association and NRA. He was also longtime business owner of Charlie's Food Town Grocery in Franklin, KY.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm Sunday, September 22, 2019 and from 6:00 am until service time on Monday at Gilbert Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin Church of Christ or to the Friends of the Shelter Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com.