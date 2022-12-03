Bowling Green – Professor Charles “Charlie” Randolph Richardson, Jr., age 81, succumbed to his long fight of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Charlie was born on February 5, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Rev. Charles R. Richardson, Sr. and Thelma (Barber) Richardson. Charlie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and a long-time educator of 43 years who will be missed by all. He was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ Church. Charlie led by example and was passionate about animals, music and sports. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 57 years Diana Davis Richardson; two daughters Sherri Grissom (Jason) of Bowling Green, KY and Lisa Bippert (Col. Eric) of Lancaster, California; four grandchildren Nicholas, Ryan, Emily, and Brooke; two sisters Carol Cook (Rev. James) of Carmel, Indiana and Claire DiSano (Roy) of Cedar Park, Texas; and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:00 am at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, State Street with a short inurnment service to follow at WKU Chandler Chapel Columbarium. Visitation will be prior to the Celebration of Life from 9 am to 10 am at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and First Christian Church Disciples of Christ Church.
