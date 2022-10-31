Bowling Green – Charles Ray ‘Charlie’ Cardwell, 77, of Bowling Green passed away October 30, 2022 after a sudden illness.
The Warren County native was born January 2, 1945 to the late Lige Alfred and Edna (Gray) Cardwell.
Charlie was an outgoing person who never met a stranger. He was an avid hunter and wonderful husband, father, and Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charlie was employed as a Tool and Die Maker at Cutler Hammer and Berry Plastics. He was a member of Bowling Green Masonic Lodge No. 73.
He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by his entire family.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joyce Ann (Dethridge) Cardwell; children, Michael Ray Cardwell (Sandra), Lisa Ann Siegert (Chris), and Jason Dewayne Cardwell (Tiffany); grandchildren, Heather Burton (Scott), Jonathon Cardwell, Cody Cardwell, Jacob Cardwell, and Dylan Young; great-grandchildren, Makenna Roberts, Hayden Roberts, Harper Cardwell, and Jackson Cardwell; siblings, Bernice Kinser (Darrell), Audrey Austin, Linda Fay Annette, and Randall Cardwell (Diane); sister-in-law, Janice Dethridge; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 3 until 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.
