Bowling Green – Charles Ray Miles, 96 of Bowling Green died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his residence. The Ohio County native was a son of the late Herman B and Ethel Russell Miles. He is preceded in death by his wife Sara Hudgens Miles. Charles was a farmer and owner of Miles Orchid. Charles served his county in the US Army. His survivors include his son, David Miles (Deborah); on grandchild, Michael Miles (Ashley); one great grandchild, Sophia Spinda; one niece, Jan William (Paul) and several cousins A walk through visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Fairview Cemetery.