Bowling Green – Charles Ray Miles, 96 of Bowling Green died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his residence. The Ohio County native was a son of the late Herman B and Ethel Russell Miles. He is preceded in death by his wife Sara Hudgens Miles. Charles was a farmer and owner of Miles Orchid. Charles served his county in the US Army. His survivors include his son, David Miles (Deborah); on grandchild, Michael Miles (Ashley); one great grandchild, Sophia Spinda; one niece, Jan William (Paul) and several cousins A walk through visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Fairview Cemetery.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS