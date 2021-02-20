Scottsville - Charles Ray Taylor, 72, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was the owner and operator of Taylor Lawn Irrigation and Landscaping and former Pastor of The Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ for 37 years.
He was a son of the late James Ray Taylor and Bessie Nadine Wilson Lawson. He is survived by 3 daughters: Marsha Britt and husband, Dean Allen and Angie Taylor and fiance', Steve Baxter, all of Scottsville, KY; TeLina Texann Holland and husband, Jeremy, Lafayette, TN; his companion: Shirley Wilkinson, Bowling Green, KY; 3 brothers; 3 sisters; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday and after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com