Bowling Green – Charles Robert Mayhugh, 89 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The Warren County native was a son of the late Charlie and Alta Lewis Mayhugh and the husband of the late Jonnie Moore Mayhugh. He was preceded in death by a brother Leonard Mayhugh and two sisters, Donetta Harrison and Irene Stradtner. Charles was retired from Holley Carburator, a member of Penns Chapel Church of Christ and served in the U S Army. His survivors include two daughters, Donna Wheeler (Curtis) and Anita Wilson (Keith); four grandchildren, Kristie Hughes (Lee), Steven Wheeler, Chastidy Shoemake (TC) and Ariel Boyd (Stephen); nine great grandchildren, Tyler Hughes (Haley), Leah Hughes, Brian Wheeler, Arabella Wheeler, Trystan Shoemake, Rhys Shoemake, Sam Shoemake, Ava Boyd and Laura Boyd; one great great grandchild, Hadlee Hughes; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be at Penns Chapel Cemetery.
