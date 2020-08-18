Bowling Green - Charles Roland Maxwell, 81, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his residence from a brief illness. He was born on March 18, 1939 in McCrory, AR to the late Aderson Odell and Lydia Hale Maxwell. Charles was also preceded in death by two brothers; Aderson Maxwell and Billy Don Maxwell, three sisters; Velma Callahan, Cora Davenport Bird and Lora Nethery. Charles worked for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities as their Systems Manager. He was a United States Army Veteran, 1st Calvary Division Postmaster, former member of the Eagle's in Crown Point, IN and a member of Bowling Green American Legion Post #23. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marjorie Ann (Meonske) Maxwell, two sons; Dan Roland Maxwell (Lynn) and Curtis Aaron Maxwell, four daughters; Sherri Brown (Robert), Rhonda Maxwell, Michelle Lydia Harris and Elizabeth Carter, two brothers; James Edward Maxwell (Linda) and Gary Maxwell, 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hosparus. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
