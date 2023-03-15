Bowling Green – Charles Taylor Thomas, age 78, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 12, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The San Antonio, Texas native was born February 21, 1945 to the late Arthur Howell Thomas and Mattie Elizabeth (Taylor) Thomas. Charles was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, where he served as an acolyte as a young man. He was a master craftsman, an amazingly talented artist and musician. He also served as Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 555. Charles was a United States Air Force veteran, proudly serving his country in The Vietnam War. While in the Air Force, he received the Airman Medal for risking his life to save another. Charles was a loving father, cousin and friend that made quite an impression on those he came in contact with, especially those that knew and loved him. He was truly an honorable man. He is survived by his son, Joseph F. Thomas; cousins, Christina E. Perkins, Frank H. Perkins, Jr., Judy Perkins Trew, George Anna McKenzie, Lou Perkins Goidel and Carroll Perkins Travelsted. Funeral service will be conducted Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow with military honors in Brock A. Beery Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Thursday, March 16 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Friday prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.