Bowing Green - Charles "Tommy" Thomas Polston, 68, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Bowling Green native was a son of the late Edna and Charles Polston. Tommy was a member of Plano Baptist Church and retired from Holley. Tommy was always happy and loved to make people smile. He loved and cherished his friends and family. He is survived by his daughter, Kim Griffis (Raymond); one sister, Carolyn Bonds; three granddaughters, Embry Adamson (Shane), Paige Bunnell (Aaron) and Demi Mitchell; six great grandchildren, Lainey Bunnell, Ragan Adamson, Roman Bunnell, Mason Bunnell, Jaxon Adamson, Nolan Mitchell; one niece, Michele Stewart (David). Visitation will be Wednesday, September 9 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 pm at Plano Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family requests that all guests please wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.