Bowling Green - Charles "Charlie" Rowley, 88, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Hopkins Center, Woodburn, KY. He was a native of Madison, W.VA. and born April 5, 1934.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Mary Katheryn, daughter Vickie Totten, brothers Raymond Leroy Rowley and Paul Edward Rowley and sister Esta Kay Damron. Charlie was a retired engineering supervisor from AT&T, member of the Methodist faith and a proud veteran having served in the U.S. Marines.
He is survived by his wife Mary Anne, step-daughter Gwen Oliver (Jerry), three daughters, two brothers, two sisters and six precious grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Funeral services, visitation and burial will be conducted by the Handley Funeral Home, in Danville, W. VA. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
